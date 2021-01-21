On Saturday, Jan. 23, you’ll have the chance to exercise one of your most important rights: that of choosing your own government.
Will you do it?
The United States is one of the world’s oldest democracies, and in part through its influence, about 39% of the world’s population now shares the freedom to choose its lawmakers, according to Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization.
But remaining a free country requires that we vigilantly guard our freedoms.
This applies to every election, whether a general election or special election like this Saturday's to fill the vacant House District 68 spot.
But during the past week and a half of early voting, it seemed as if voters had gotten weary of exercising this foundational right.
Turnout so far has reached a mere 3% of Cooke County's registered voters, according to statistics provided by the Cooke County Clerk's Office. That's far below early voting turnout during any of the elections locals participated in last year.
Now, we have reason to believe that will improve somewhat this Saturday. During the most recent specially called election in December 2020, where voters chose a new legislator for Texas Senate District 30, the 8% turnout during early voting in Cooke County rose to 18% after Election Day votes were tallied.
But improving this election's dismal 3% turnout to date takes all of us.
This weekend, we call on you to do your part to protect the freedom so many have fought for. This freedom to govern ourselves will only last as long as we choose to exercise it. Like a muscle, the more this freedom is exercised, the stronger it becomes.
The most basic self-governing act is casting a vote. More than half the world’s population lives in places where they can’t vote in a free and fair election. Don’t act like you’re among them.
Take the time over the next few hours to research who's on your ballot. Decide who you want to represent your interests in state government. Figure out where you stand on the issues affecting you. Then when Election Day arrives, set aside time to visit your precinct polling place. There's a list of precinct locations with this editorial on the Register's website.
So the question remains. Will you be voting this Saturday?
Will you do your part to ensure that the government of the United States of America remains “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” in Abraham Lincoln’s words?
We hope you will. Because that’s how you keep a democracy. Vote by vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.