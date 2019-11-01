Are five minutes worth spending to save your life or that of your family?
Then take a few minutes this weekend to test your smoke detectors and change out their batteries if necessary.
Smoke alarms are the single most important means of preventing fire-related deaths in the home, as we’ve reported in the past. They warn you of a fire in your home, perhaps waking you from a deep sleep before you end up unconscious from inhaling toxic smoke gases. If you install them properly and maintain them, they’ll give you the critical minutes you need to escape a burning house.
Every year, more than 400,000 residential fires cause nearly 4,000 deaths and more than 18,000 injuries. More than half of those deaths happened in a home without a working smoke detector.
That’s reason enough to put one up and test it every time you change your clocks.
First responder agencies are encouraging you to test your smoke detectors each time you change the clocks for Daylight Saving Time. As you turn your clocks back this Saturday night, you should also put fresh batteries in your smoke detectors, if necessary, to ensure they’ll work properly if a fire ever fills your home with smoke.
The National Fire Protection Association says 71 percent of smoke alarms that failed to operate during a fire had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.
While many smoke detectors are now built with longer-lasting batteries that don’t get replaced, once such detectors get old — after about a decade — it’s important to replace them with new ones.
For homeowners within Gainesville city limits who don’t have a smoke alarm, Gainesville Fire-Rescue will install one free of charge to those who qualify, such as residents living on a fixed income or with a physical limitation preventing them from installing a smoke detector. For details, visit www.gainesville.tx.us/smokealarm or call the fire department at 940-668-7777.
Modern smoke alarms are more technologically advanced to respond to several different kinds of fire conditions while keeping false alarms at a minimum. A home’s smoke detectors should also connect with each other, so that when one senses smoke, they all sound.
And if you aren’t sure where your smoke detectors or carbon monoxide alarms are, now’s the time to look. You should have them in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on each level of your home. If you have a large house, you might need an extra smoke detector to ensure all the important areas are covered.
