Want to help us sharpen our vision for 2020? Then we want you to think about joining our reader advisory board.
Last year, we at the Gainesville Daily Register hosted monthly meetings with a small group of readers who committed to telling us the plain truth about our publication — what they liked and what they didn’t about everything from what comics we publish to our writing, photography and coverage priorities. We made several changes based on their feedback, including consolidating our TV guides into one day and running regular roundups of votes cast by state and national legislators representing Cooke County.
So let’s do it again! Will you join us?
We’re looking for five to eight readers who seek our community’s best interests and are willing to spend some time and effort to help us improve. The reader advisory board will meet regularly — for one hour a month, at a day and time to be determined by those on the advisory board — and our staff will ask members of the advisory board for feedback on all parts of the newspaper. If you have a day job, that’s not a problem; we can meet in the evening.
You don’t need to have experience at a newspaper. We just want members of this advisory board to care about what we publish. This is your chance to help shape the coverage you read in the newspaper or on our website and offer your thoughts as the newspaper considers what’s important enough to publish editorials about.
We’re asking for a commitment of up to one hour, once a month, for six months to a year. If you’d be interested in volunteering on our reader advisory board, let us know. Email Editor Sarah Einselen at editor@gainesvilleregister.com and be sure to include your name, phone number, days and times you would be available to meet, why you’d like to be on the reader advisory board and a sentence or two about your background or relevant experience.
If you were on one of our previous advisory boards and are interested in volunteering again, be sure to let our editor know. And if you don’t think you can devote the time to our advisory board but know someone else who might be interested, encourage them to contact us.
If you have any questions about our reader advisory board that we haven’t answered in this editorial, give us a call at 940-665-5511 and ask for our editor, Sarah Einselen, or our publisher, Lisa Chappell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.