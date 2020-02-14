On Tuesday, Cooke County voters will get their first chance to cast a ballot for the upcoming Republican and Democratic primary elections.
It’s our right as Americans to choose our own government. Several candidates are on the ballot at local, state and federal levels this year, and turnout is expected to break records. That’s a sign of a healthy democracy — engaged voters and a variety of choices for them to decide on.
But with all these choices, how do you know which one you want? You do the research. And here’s how.
Numerous resources are available on the internet and through nonpartisan organizations like the League of Women Voters to help you find out where state and national candidates stand on the issues. Here at the Register, we’ve published coverage previously about the candidates seeking to fill U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry’s shoes as he retires — you can even watch video of the local candidate forum they participated in (visit this editorial on our website for a link). And at the local level, we’re publishing our county candidate profiles today so you can hear from the 11 candidates in their own words about who they are and what they stand for. We previously published a video on our website of the local candidate forum as well.
Plan specifically to take some time, either this weekend or another day that’s convenient for you, to research what’s on your ballot and the candidates you may choose from. Decide what you think are the most important issues they need to address in the position they’re running for, then see which candidate’s priorities match yours the best. Feel free to make some notes on some scrap paper — you may need the notes later when you go to cast your vote (and cellphone use isn’t permitted at polling locations, so don’t rely on that Notes app). When there are many names on the ballot, it can be difficult to remember which candidate you mean to support, and it’s just fine to take your notes with you when you vote.
Your first opportunity to cast a ballot begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, when early voting opens at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex in downtown Gainesville. Today’s front page has more details. Once Election Day, March 3, gets closer, we’ll also publish a list of the day’s precinct voting locations and other details for those who wish to cast their ballot that day.
Preparing to exercise your right to vote takes a little bit of effort, but that’s true of anything important. Don’t take it for granted — it’s a foundational right that keeps our country one governed “by the people, for the people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.