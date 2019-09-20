For the last 37 years, one week per year has been set aside as a reminder of our right to read, especially if it’s something someone else doesn’t want you to see.
Starting Sunday and lasting through Sept. 28, Banned Books Week is being promoted by various groups including the Cooke County Library.
“Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries,” according to the Banned Books Week Coalition.
A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials.
Our county library has not had a single book challenged in the last 15 years, Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said this week. That’s cause for celebration.
While books have been and continue to be banned elsewhere, part of the Banned Books Week celebration is the fact that, most of the time, the books have remained available. That’s thanks to the efforts of librarians, teachers, students and community members who stand up and speak out for the freedom to read.
In 2018 the American Library Association tracked almost 350 challenges to library, school and university materials and services, and 483 books that were challenged or banned.
Once again, the most challenged materials included LGBTQ content.
Here are the most challenged books of 2018:
“George,” by Alex Gino
“A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller
“Captain Underpants” series, written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey
“The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas
“Drama,” written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier
“Thirteen Reasons Why,” by Jay Asher
“This One Summer,” by Mariko Tamaki, illustrated by Jillian Tamaki
“Skippyjon Jones” series, written and illustrated by Judy Schachner
“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie
“This Day in June,” by Gayle E. Pitman, illustrated by Kristyna Litten
And “Two Boys Kissing,” by David Levithan
There’s nothing wrong with monitoring your family’s reading habits. What is wrong is to issue blanket rules of taste.
We encourage families to be involved in their own children’s reading choices. But we also recognize that just because one person thinks something is inappropriate doesn’t mean everyone else must abide by that standard. Enjoying the freedom to read what we choose means standing up for that same freedom for everyone else.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.