OUR VIEWPOINT: Doing our part to flatten the curve

This week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, to be a pandemic. Officials confirmed cases in Collin County, then in Dallas and Tarrant counties, and discovered “community spread” had taken place in Dallas. It’s considered a matter of time before people in Cooke County come down with the illness.
The time is now to take steps on the individual level to ensure that when it does reach us, our resources are not overwhelmed.
Little is known for sure about the virus, but what experts do understand shows it’s more dangerous for older people and is highly contagious. WHO researchers believe each person who carries the new coronavirus will pass it on to two to three other people. Most people recover, but anyone with an existing health condition like heart disease, diabetes or lung disease is at greater risk of getting very sick, as are older adults.
Out of more than 1,600 cases identified in the U.S., 41 people have died, mostly in Washington state where residents of two nursing homes have been sickened as well as other people living in the Seattle area. In northern Italy and other badly hit areas, resources are stretched almost too thin — so many people got sick all at once that hospitals have nearly run out of equipment and rooms to care for them. It is becoming a doctor’s worst nightmare, having more patients than one can possibly help.
About 19% of Cooke County’s residents, or almost a fifth of our neighbors, are at least 65 years old, making them more at risk of needing hospitalization or even a stay in the ICU if they come down with COVID-19. A vaccine likely won’t be developed for at least a year. That means it’s up to us to take precautions like good hygiene and “social distancing” to protect the most vulnerable among us and ensure our medical facilities don’t get inundated with too many cases at once — a strategy often called “flattening the curve.”
Previous editorials and columns have emphasized the importance of washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds to kill germs. Keeping surfaces disinfected goes a long way, too — using a bleach solution on handles and doorknobs, for example, will lower your risk of picking up germs. It’s also best to stop touching your face, though once you try to break that habit, you find out just how hard it is to do so.
But what’s social distancing? That’s basically just what it sounds like: creating more distance between yourself and people around you so you’re less likely to get sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that older adults especially take care to limit close contact by staying 3-6 feet away from other people and avoiding crowds as much as possible. Older people should also avoid unnecessary travel, particularly on cruise ships, according to the CDC.
To be clear, this won’t necessarily stop you from getting sick at all. Given how contagious the new virus is, you’ll probably still come down with at some point. But by practicing good hygiene and social distancing, you can keep it from spreading too quickly and ensure enough medical resources are available for those who do become ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.