In the city of Callisburg, population 380, three city council seats were up for election this year. As in other cities, no one except two incumbents applied for a spot on the May 2 ballot, meaning the election in Callisburg will likely be canceled. That’s not unusual, but what concerned us at the Register was how little notice residents had to file a candidacy form.
We published information online late Feb. 13 and in print Friday, Feb. 14 — the day forms were due — after finally obtaining information we’d first requested Jan. 23 from the city office. That Friday we learned the city office would be open unusual hours, until 5 p.m. Feb. 14, as required by law to accept candidacy applications, and added that to the news story on our website.
It took repeated efforts to reach city Secretary Marlye Howe and Mayor Nathan Caldwell, ultimately including multiple phone calls to the city office Feb. 13, in order to find out whose positions on Callisburg City Council would be up for election. All other Cooke County towns as well as school districts and hospital districts responded to similar inquiries within a few days and were included in a roundup published Feb. 1, giving those residents ample time to obtain candidacy forms and return them to the appropriate offices.
Why did it take three weeks for Callisburg to provide basic information about opportunities for elected office?
We asked both Howe, the city’s only full-time employee, and Caldwell, the mayor. Both apologized for the delay. Howe cited a perfect storm of factors including previously scheduled vacation time and an overwhelming influx of tasks related to the town’s water supply; Caldwell acknowledged that time out of the office had likely been a factor and suggested better organization in the city office would have helped, too. He said the city is taking steps to fix what went wrong, including starting a log that city council members can review to ensure phone calls and emails are returned in a timely manner.
“I think the ball definitely got dropped and that’s not good,” Caldwell told the Register by phone Thursday, Feb. 20. “The ball just got dropped on that and your call should’ve been returned a lot quicker.”
Would any other candidates have filed if residents had had more notice? We don’t know. Howe and Caldwell said the city has already struggled to recruit volunteers to fill vacant positions, whether because residents feel they don’t have time or would rather enjoy retirement than worry about the duties of elected office.
Still, we prefer to see municipal governments across Cooke County making a good faith effort to inform residents that the opportunity is there to serve their community.
Caldwell is right; waiting until the day before a filing deadline to publicize candidacy information isn’t acceptable. Our editorial board is pleased to hear Callisburg officials acknowledging the issue and taking steps to fix it. Next election cycle, we expect to tell a different story — perhaps even one about new candidates stepping up in Callisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.