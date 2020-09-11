Every so often, we all need a reset. Sometimes it’s a new job, a new home or a much-needed vacation. That change of scenery can do wonders for you mentally.
Newspapers are no different. Sometimes a change is needed to give our readers a fresher look, so to speak. So that is what we are doing for you, our loyal readers.
In newspaper lingo, it’s called a redesign. You’ll notice in today’s edition we’ve changed a few things.
One of the things we like to do is pick a font that is appealing to our readers. Something not too small, but not too overwhelming. We’ve adjusted the font used in all of our stories so it is cleaner and more readable.
In addition to our story fonts, we’ve selected new headline fonts to use, as well as subhead fonts (the smaller headline between the big headline and the story that explains a bit more about what the story is about).
To make content “cleaner” we also like to use what we call “creative white space.” What that means is we make the spaces between our columns wider, as well as the spacing between headlines, subheads and the story copy spaced out and not so crammed together. This is much easier on the eyes when reading.
No, we aren’t skimming back on stories, we’ll just place more on the inside when necessary. That also allows us to use larger photos on the front page, which is more appealing. Who doesn’t like to see bigger and better photos?
We noticed the content on our inside pages was too crowded and not as spaced out as we needed. So we’ve opened that up so readers can better decipher what content goes with each story.
And, of course, we’ve added some more of that creative white space.
We’ve also adjusted, or freshened up if you will, the headshots of our columnists and how they are formatted.
All of the small headers that explained the different sections, such as “obituaries” or “calendar,” have also been changed.
Why do we do this? Because we want the reader experience to be better. Kind of like buying a new car. It’s sleeker, prettier and has fancier buttons. Same for newspapers. Certain things just get outdated and a sleeker, prettier interface gives readers a better product to use.
We hope you enjoy the new look and always feel free to make suggestions on things we can do to make your reading experience better.
