Last Saturday, March 20, was fine weather for a fine cause: Tearing down old equipment at B.P. Douglas Park in anticipation of delivery and installation of an all-new playground later this spring.
As the Register reported in Tuesday’s edition, volunteers are spearheading the B.P. Douglas Park Project to turn it from a decades-old city park with hand-me-down play equipment to a place kids love to hang out, and they’re doing it all with private donations. Latecia Hendricks and others rallied to raise more than $46,000 so far for renovations at the park, and the Register’s editorial board is excited to see the project progress.
Hendricks, herself a mom and board member at Gainesville Independent School District, has deep roots here – her father’s family has been around Gainesville since the 1800s – and said one of her hopes is to bring greater awareness of the impact of Black citizens on the city’s history.
The park she’s chosen to help transform is named for B.P. Douglas, who was principal of Gainesville's Booker T. Washington High School, where Black students attended until the city's schools were desegregated in 1966. He later became principal of the desegregated Gainesville Junior High School.
Project organizers have already finished fundraising for phase one, the new playground equipment. Next up is a more ambitious goal: A splash pad and light fitness area for which the project needs $188,000.
By the way, B.P. Douglas Park isn’t the only local park established in honor of Black people's impact on the city.
Moffett Park on the city’s east side is named for Gainesville landowner Ned Moffett Sr., whose descendants sold part of the family’s original 90 acres to the city to become the public park named for him. Census records indicate the Moffett family was biracial, and they permitted local Black residents to use the property along Elm Fork for various celebrations throughout the family’s ownership.
The first large social event after Moffett Park's establishment as a public park was the 1944 Juneteenth celebration. Gainesville’s Juneteenth committee now hosts events at B.P. Douglas Park — all the more reason to improve children's play facilities there.
Kudos to organizers and volunteers taking the initiative to make the B.P. Douglas Park Project happen. And if you'd like to help out, too, you can start by attending a barbecue fundraiser at the park, 529 Throckmorton St., beginning at 10 a.m. this Saturday, March 27.
