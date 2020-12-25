Local news outlets around the country are celebrating some help for community news coverage in the federal stimulus bill passed this week.
The National Newspaper Association and other industry advocates had sought relief for news outlets hammered by the economic effects of the pandemic, as we explained in an editorial in July. Many of the news industry’s requests were ultimately included in the $900 billion stimulus bill, showing that lawmakers care about the survival of your local news outlets -- not just newspapers like us, but also radio stations and TV channels.
We all try hard to keep you informed about where you live and work, and we’re glad to see that Congress appreciates how important we are to local communities.
Newspapers were designated “essential” during the coronavirus pandemic, but many lost as much as half of advertising revenue in the second quarter, according to the News Media Alliance, and about 80% of news outlets, including the Register, were not eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The new stimulus bill contained a number of provisions to help alleviate those problems. They included:
--Fair recognition of the deductibility of business expenses for Paycheck Protection Program borrowers under the first CARES Act and in new loans;
--Access to a second PPP loan for businesses that lost more than 25% of revenues in any quarter of 2020, compared to the same quarter of 2019;
--The ability to cover printing and supply costs with loan proceeds;
--A $10 billion appropriation for the U.S. Postal Service to help pay for COVID-19 costs; and
--Access to PPP loans for group newspapers with fewer than 500 employees per location.
We especially thank Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, for their support of the bill containing this help for local news. We also thank those of our readers who reached out to legislators to ask for their support of these measures.
Looking into 2021, we are eager for business to be able to resume as usual as vaccines for the pandemic coronavirus are manufactured and distributed. But until news outlets and the businesses that advertise with them can thrive again, congressional support like that included in the stimulus bill will be key.
