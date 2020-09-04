Monday, Sept. 7, marks the nation’s 126th observance of Labor Day. This year, the day carries unique meaning as our labor force battles to maintain some economic stability while dealing with the risks of the pandemic coronavirus.
The day’s history goes back way before 1894, the year President Grover Cleveland signed the bill making the first Monday in September a nationwide observance. In the 1830s, workers in America’s manufacturing firms were forced into long hours in unsafe conditions within the mills and factories of the Industrial Revolution. The workload and poor conditions, inhumane by modern standards, took their toll on workers’ health.
Unionized workers in New York City declared a one-day strike to discuss their common need for shorter work hours and better treatment on the job, and the movement spread across the country, spurring businesses to give employees a day of rest each week and make other changes. And business owners found out treating workers better turned out to be good for business, too — workers found themselves with more time for traveling, attending entertainment events or dining out with their families, helping the nation’s economy expand beyond farming and manufacturing basic goods.
In other words, one of the results of the labor movement that began more than 100 years ago was to show that safe and healthy workplace environments need not be considered a barrier to economic prosperity. The two can exist in tandem.
To be sure, it sometimes seems a difficult balance to strike. As our nation struggles to limit the spread of the coronavirus, numerous businesses have been forced to close temporarily or permanently. But in Texas, we are no longer under the lockdown conditions instituted in April, and that’s partly because we’ve found ways to try to keep many workers safe while still allowing them to do their jobs.
State and federal entities have issued coronavirus-related guidelines, and just as with other health and safety matters, those guidelines serve to assure workers that their employer is held reasonably accountable for mitigating the risks faced on the job due to the coronavirus. In some cases that means adjusting business operations to provide more remote or curbside services, and in others it looks like use of masks, protective barriers and social distancing in the workplace. But having consistent guidelines helps ensure protective measures are widely implemented, an important part of protecting workers from the pandemic virus.
So this Labor Day, go ahead — celebrate our history of improving workplace safety. But don’t forget to continue that tradition, too, by washing your hands, keeping gatherings small, maintaining social distance in public when you can and wearing a mask when you can’t. It’s the least we can do to honor the effort put in by our state’s workers.
