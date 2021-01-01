At the end of each year, the Register publishes a roundup of the year’s top stories. We have relied in some years on statistics from our website, listing the stories that have received the most attention from readers. But for the past two years, and again in today’s edition, we did something a little different — taking into account the attention stories got online, but also factoring in the impact a news item likely had on Cooke County’s residents.
That means our listing of top stories on today’s front page is not the same as the list of the most read stories on our website this year. The most read stories are heavier on crime and disaster stories, what some would call “sensational” news. Here are the headlines of our most read stories in 2020 so you can compare:
1. UPDATED: GISD: Parent reports coronavirus symptoms; awaits results of testing
2. UPDATED: Chickasaw casinos including WinStar to close temporarily
3. Affidavit: Infant likely died hours before being found
4. BREAKING: Winstar, Border Casino to remain closed through May 15
5. BREAKING: Winstar to reopen ‘soon’ at limited capacity
6. BREAKING: Date set for WinStar, Border Casino opening
7. BREAKING: Man dies after shooting on Rice Ave.
8. UPDATED: GPD: Warrants issued for PRO Gainesville organizers
9. BREAKING: Shutdown at Denton’s Peterbilt, other PACCAR plants extended
10. Shutdown at Denton’s Peterbilt, other PACCAR plants to begin today, March 24
Why didn’t we just use this top 10 list? Well, it’s just a list of popular news articles, some of which went viral among people who don’t even live in Cooke County or subscribe to the Register. It doesn’t necessarily reflect how important these particular stories are to the lives of all the folks living here. A popularity ranking also doesn’t take into account long-developing news stories, like the COVID-19 pandemic or local elections, that take numerous articles to cover.
We think our top stories list on today’s front page reflects the impact those news items had. Many, of course, reflect the impact of the pandemic. Others depict increasing citizen engagement in local government decisions.
All of them, though, are focused on one thing: the story of Cooke County this past year. It’s the news that directly affects your life and the lives of your friends and neighbors.
If you’d like to help us remain committed to covering more than just the sort of news that gets the most clicks online, you can subscribe to the Register by calling 940-665-5511 or visiting gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions.
Avid readers of our newspaper might have different opinions on what local news items had the biggest impact on our community. We welcome that. If you’d like to let us know what your own top stories list would look like, send us a letter to the editor by email at editor@gainesvilleregister.com. As always, be sure to include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification purposes. If your letter is accepted for publication (and most are), we’ll print only your name and town.
