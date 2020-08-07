It’s no secret that local residents are having numerous conversations surrounding topics they’re passionate about. Whether you’ve attended one of the recent protests, followed our reporting about them or discussed hot-button subjects on social media, you’ve probably seen a few strong opinions shared and maybe even put in your two cents, too.
And that’s all fine as far as it goes. But for topics of local interest, there’s one significant way you can further the conversation — by writing a letter to the editor.
Sure, we might be biased on this point. But we don’t think it’s controversial to say letters to the editor are a good way to make your voice heard for an audience of thousands.
The letters to the editor are one of the most-read parts of the paper. Not only do subscribers and other readers of our print and digital edition see them, so do your local legislators. It’s a big platform and it’s open to anyone. You don’t have to pay to have one published.
But you’ve never written one before, you say.
There’s a first time for everything. And we can help you out. Here are a few tips, starting with the easiest:
Make sure you sign your letter. We don’t publish anonymous letters. Include your address and phone number, too — for our verification purposes, not because we want to blast that to the world. We just publish your name and city.
Focus on one topic. Letters don’t have to be long; in fact, shorter ones are more likely to be read. Say the main thing you want to tell people, add whatever supporting arguments or information you think is on topic, then wrap up. Keep it under 600 words, but the shorter, the better.
Tell a story. People like to read about other people. Making your point by talking about something that happened in real life will help people understand and relate. Sometimes the story is the whole point of writing a letter to the editor, too — if a stranger stopped to help you when you got a flat on the highway, tell that story and thank the stranger.
Bring it home. Is the topic you’re writing about something that impacts people in Cooke County? Explain that. People care more about a topic if they know how it will impact them or their family.
Call for action. If people can do something about the topic you’re addressing, ask them to do that thing. Urge them to talk to local government leaders, call the senator’s office or take whatever action is relevant.
Stay civil. No foul language or libel allowed. If you wouldn’t say it in front of your kids or your grandmother, you probably shouldn’t write it in a letter to the editor.
Lastly, don’t wait too long. Letters on timely subjects get more attention than letters on months-old news.
So what then? You can email letters to editor@gainesvilleregister.com — putting “Letter to the Editor” in the subject line is fine. Again, don’t forget to put your name, address and phone number at the end.
We might edit lightly for clarity or length, say, to fix a typo or a comma you accidentally misplaced. If more editing is necessary, we may contact you to let you know or ask you to rephrase something that’s unclear. We want to make sure we don’t change what you mean to say, even by accident.
If you have any questions we haven’t answered, feel free to call the newspaper office at 940-665-5511 and we’ll try to help.
Let’s work together to make your voice heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.