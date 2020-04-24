This weekend, our editorial board wants to recognize a key group of people: volunteers.
As French sociologist Alexis de Tocqueville observed more than 150 years ago, America is built on the backs of volunteers. He noted our tendency to form associations — to gather freely, by our own choice, in order to pursue a common cause or build a community asset like a hospital or school.
No one told our predecessors that this was the way to inspire generations to maintain a free republic. Nor did anyone force them to gather into volunteer groups. They chose all on their own to give their time and talents to help their neighbors.
Bekki Jones, executive director at Cooke County’s food pantry Volunteers In Service To Others, told how one dedicated VISTO volunteer, Amanda Butcher, had been making all the difference as the organization strives to keep up with sudden demand.
“We have had a lot of people knocking on our door and calling our phone saying, hey how can we help, what can we do? This one person has consistently shown up and puts in all the hours, four hours at a go, and does whatever we ask,” Jones said of Butcher. “Always with a happy heart and a smile on her face, and is eager to just keep doing it.”
Jones said VISTO appreciates all its volunteers — “we can’t do a darn thing without a volunteer,” she noted, alluding to the organization’s name — and said she thinks clients of the food pantry also recognize that people are there to help during these tough times.
Butcher is one of millions of volunteers in Texas who devote time every year to worthy causes. The Corporation for National and Community Service indicates more than 6 million volunteers — or about 28% of Texans — contributed 563 million hours of service last year. The federal agency, which studies volunteer work and administers the federal AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs, estimated that Texans’ volunteer work was worth some $13.5 billion.
But the vital services volunteers provide are worth far more than their estimated monetary value, in the long run. More than a third, like Butcher, helped collect, prepare or distribute food. Raising funds for a charity, offering transportation to those in need, mentoring or tutoring children and serving with a volunteer fire service are other examples. All these activities are vital to sustaining a healthy community.
As we all wrestle with the economic fallout from the new coronavirus as well as the downturn in the oil and gas industry, we are feeling just how critical the work of volunteers is to keeping our society intact.
Unfortunately, the impacts are also being felt by our local charitable organizations. They’re unable to recruit volunteers like they normally would and some of their most involved volunteers — retirees or parents with young children — are being forced to withdraw for the sake of their health or that of their families.
If you find you have some time and are able, consider helping out with one of our local organizations assisting people affected by the new coronavirus. A number of churches have organized networks of people willing to ferry groceries to elderly or immunocompromised residents in need, for instance, and the Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is helping local charities like VISTO and the Red Cross pool resources so they can stretch further. If you’re not sure where you might be able to help, give the VOAD a call at 940-665-8505 any weekday morning or email them at CookecountyVOAD@gmail.com and they can point you in the right direction.
And if you’re not able to volunteer yourself, consider thanking a volunteer who has made a difference in your life, whether that be a helper at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, a volunteer with VISTO or a teacher in your local Sunday school. A simple handwritten note or a phone call will mean more to them than you know.
