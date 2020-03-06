Early this year, we asked you once again to consider volunteering your time to help us make this newspaper better.
Today, we’re pleased to announce we’ve received a number of letters of interest and have brought six local residents into our 2020 cohort of the Register’s Reader Advisory Board. The group will meet regularly for the next few months to give us feedback on all aspects of the paper.
You might know some of our 2020 cohort members. Here they are:
H. “Mack” Barnhart of Gainesville is a retired attorney who grew up in Gainesville and retired from Quasar Energy Services. Over the years he’s served as city attorney and member of the local school and hospital boards. He delivered papers for the Register as a youth, too.
Donna Sikes of Gainesville retired in 2014 after 35 years as an elementary teacher, spending much of that time with Gainesville Independent School District. She now substitutes in local schools and is a volunteer advocate for CASA of North Texas.
Norman Newton of Valley View worked for Weber Aircraft/Zodiac Seats US/Safran Seats for five decades and is involved with the Cooke County Historical Commission, the Cross Timbers Genealogical Society and the Valley View Cemetery Association board of directors.
“Pud” Hendrik of Gainesville moved back here to her hometown 13 years ago after several decades living in the Metroplex, where her husband, John, was a criminal attorney and Dallas County judge. Longtime readers may remember a series published several years ago that she wrote about growing up on Church Street.
Jo Nardecchia moved to Lake Kiowa about a year ago from the Metroplex, too, and is a full-time counselor in Gainesville.
Sidney McLaughlin of Gainesville grew up in town and now works at Winstar World Casino and Resort.
Over the next several months, we’ll listen to these folks regularly for their honest feedback on all parts of the newspaper, from news choices to writing, photography and coverage priorities. We hope their input will help our staff figure out how to improve our coverage — because there’s always room for improvement, right? — and ultimately, how best to serve Cooke County.
The advisory board’s first meeting took place this past Thursday, March 5. We asked our members to come prepared with their likes, dislikes and questions, and they delivered. Some of the changes introduced in 2019, like consolidating the TV guides into one day, stemmed from feedback received from last year’s advisory board cohort, and we have no doubt this year’s group will show us further ways we can improve our publication.
We’re looking forward to meeting with our Reader Advisory Board again in April. As always, you don’t have to be a member of the advisory board to let us know what you think. Email letters to the editor to editor@gainesvilleregister.com anytime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.