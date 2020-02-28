On Tuesday, March 3, you’ll have the chance to exercise one of your most important rights: that of choosing your own government.
Will you do it?
The United States is one of the world’s oldest democracies, and in part through its influence, about 39 percent of the world’s population now shares the freedom to choose its lawmakers, according to Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization.
But remaining a free country requires that we vigilantly guard our freedoms.
This applies to every election, whether a general election or a party primary. But this year’s primary elections mark an important point for Cooke County, with five different local positions on the ballot including the sheriff’s office and the judgeship of the 235th District Court.
And during the past two weeks of early voting, it seemed as if voters realized the importance of participating in this election. Turnout so far has surpassed that of early voting during the 2016 primary election, according to statistics compiled by the Cooke County Clerk’s office and reported on today’s front page.
On the other hand? That still means roughly five out of six Cooke County residents who have officially verified their eligibility to vote haven’t yet bothered to exercise this foundational right.
Now, we have good reason to believe that will improve by Tuesday. During the 2016 presidential election, the county saw 11% of its voters turn out during early voting, and almost three times that came out on Election Day itself.
But even a turnout of 40 percent like Cooke County saw in the 2016 primary election pales in comparison to other free countries.
Pew Research recently released a study of worldwide voter turnout which showed voting-age residents in countries as varied as Australia, Israel and Denmark turned out to vote at higher rates than in the U.S. (It should be noted that in Australia, voting is required.) More than three-quarters of people old enough to vote in those countries did so, Pew reported.
So the question remains. Will you be voting this Tuesday?
Will you do your part to ensure that the government of the United States of America remains “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” in Abraham Lincoln’s words?
We hope you will. Because that’s how you keep a democracy. Vote by vote.
