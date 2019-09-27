This week, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office celebrated a success story. At least seven missing juveniles were found safe thanks to coordinated efforts between numerous law enforcement agencies as well as members of the public.
As we reported earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies had sought the public’s help in locating four girls who had been reported missing. Not only were those four girls found, but so were at least three other juveniles that had gone missing in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. The sheriff’s office credited the cooperative efforts of the region’s law enforcement agencies as well as the willingness of the public to help.
We want to join the sheriff’s office in thanking those of you who helped share the information or let law enforcement know about something you saw.
When a young person gets lost, is taken by force or runs away from home, they can end up in high-risk situations with few resources to cope. It takes a community of caring adults to protect them, and that’s exactly what we saw in action this week.
But let’s not get complacent. We must continue to prepare ourselves to protect children and youth we believe may be lost, runaway or abducted.
If you see a child who looks like they’re lost, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children encourages you to get involved. You can comfort the child, but avoid physically touching them. Ask the child if they are lost or if they know where their parents are.
Children are taught not to divulge their personal information to people they don’t know, so don’t ask for too many personal details. Instead, contact the authorities to report the incident and ask other adults in the area for help alerting someone in authority while you wait for officers to arrive. Stay in the area — don’t take the child elsewhere or put the child in your car to drive away. You should wait there with the child until help arrives or proceed as law enforcement officers instruct you.
Youth and teens can also fall victim to homelessness or human trafficking should they become separated from their family. It’s important to be aware of resources like the National Runaway Safeline, a 24-7 hotline available by phone at 1-800-RUNAWAY and via online chat at www.1800runaway.org. You can share such resources with vulnerable teens, helping them get the tools they need to cope with their situation.
