Last night marked Gainesville High School’s homecoming football game and the culmination of a week’s worth of activities leading up to it, including Wednesday’s community parade and pep rally.
While football tends to take center stage in Texas, it is important to remember that the Friday night lights shine down on more than just the gridiron, and there are a multitude of ways you, as a fan, can support your school, whether that be Gainesville, Callisburg, Collinsville, Era, Lindsay, Muenster, Sacred Heart, Valley View or Whitesboro.
Cheerleaders and dance teams, for instance, may have some of the toughest obstacles as they are tasked with getting their crowd and team pumped up, despite what the scoreboard may be. Have you ever tried to engage a crowd of a few hundred people?
These athletes put in hours of practice, perfecting cheers, dance steps and stunts until they’re ready to be performed in front of a stadium.
And while the football action may have a lull during halftime, these teams, as well as band members, are tasked with keeping the entertainment going with detailed halftime routines, consisting of far more than just learning the notes to a song.
Band, cheer and dance team members also put in long hours of travel on the road, while also managing to steal time away to rehearse performances for their own UIL competitions.
Don’t forget that volleyball competition is also in full swing. And while you’re on the hunt, check out your school’s tennis and cross country teams, who are also competing.
These student-athletes give back more than you think, and deserve all the support they can get.
So check with your local high schools and see what’s going on – there’s no shortage of activities underway.
We also encourage coaches to send in the results of your competitions, whether it sports-related, academic or extracurricular. All sports information should be sent to Sports Editor Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com and all others to Editor Sarah Einselen at editor@gainesvilleregister.com.
Parents and supporters, if you don’t see photos or results from your team in our newspaper, then we encourage you to send us your photos and visit with the coaches or administrators at your respective district and ask them to work with us. If you don’t see it in our newspaper, it’s because we aren’t receiving it. Our sports department is a one-man show and it takes everyone — parents, coaches, administrators — working together to make sure we have access to information. Covering all of the Cooke County school districts is a daunting task. Without you, we can’t be successful.
In addition, don’t hesitate to suggest story ideas and give us tips on potential news or feature stories. We know there are amazing people and amazing things being done in Cooke County. Allow us to shine a light on those things and share them with our readers.
One of the aspects of a community paper is that we can do things metropolitan newspapers cannot. And that’s putting your students in our newspaper every day to recognize them for their achievements.
And if you’re the parent of a student who may not be involved in any of these extracurricular activities, you may think about encouraging them to get out and support their classmates.
Cheering our community on is important, and it means more to these student-athletes than you know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.