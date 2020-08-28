The first two amendments to the U.S. Constitution, like the rest of the Bill of Rights, are meant to guard individual liberties from government overreach.
But that’s not what some people in Gainesville are using their rights for.
For the last several weeks, anywhere from 30 to 100 or more protesters have peacefully gathered outside the the Cooke County Courthouse to voice their opposition to a Confederate monument on courthouse grounds and to call on their elected officials to remove it. The rights they are exercising are three of the five protected by the First Amendment: the right to free speech, the right to peaceable assembly and the right to petition the government to fix what they believe is wrong.
These protesters have been met by two kinds of counter-protesters. One kind of counter-protester is there to express an opposite opinion, but in the same way — exercising those same rights to free speech, peaceable assembly and government petition to voice their view that the monument should stay put.
Anyone doing so without disturbing the peace or making attempts at intimidation is showing the power of America’s protections for individual liberty. We applaud all, regardless of viewpoint, who so eloquently display what makes America a world leader in the spread of freedom.
However, there is another group of counter-protesters whose behavior compromises the very freedoms the Bill of Rights protects.
These others appear to view protesters as a physical threat to the monument they wish to keep — even though that monument still remains without so much as a drop of spray paint or a single nick of physical damage, just as it did when a few protesters began calling attention to it around June 13.
And rather than allowing our local law enforcement to keep the peace — the job officers have been trained and equipped to do — these others appear to have taken it upon themselves to defend the monument from whatever damage or insult they imagine will take place. At multiple protests, most memorably on July 1 and again last Sunday, Aug. 23, dozens have chosen to openly carry lethal weapons.
But why, we ask?
Some proclaim it’s their Second Amendment right to bear arms. And we affirm that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects the right of the individual to keep and bear arms. But as Alexander Hamilton explained in The Federalist Papers, No. 29, the purpose of this amendment was to ensure the public would remain equipped to defend itself from a government or army which might someday try to oppress our citizenry — basically, he wanted to prevent a homegrown British Army 2.0 from being able to get its hands around the necks of the American people.
Any army, Hamilton wrote, “can never be formidable to the liberties of the people while there is a large body of citizens … who stand ready to defend their own rights and those of their fellow-citizens.”
But in Gainesville, we do not have soldiers or even law enforcement officers attempting to quash the public’s exercise of individual liberties. What we have, instead, are our own people choosing to intimidate their fellow citizens rather than defend their rights.
And this is the problem with openly carrying firearms at a peaceful protest: Such action serves to undermine our Second Amendment right and opens the door to the very kind of federal overreach we have been trying to guard against for centuries.
Think about it. When someone who has taken no “side” looks at such a scene in Gainesville, what do they see? They see one side trying to suppress First Amendment rights with the display of firearms. Whether that’s anyone’s intent or not, that’s simply what it looks like to a lot of people. Protesters themselves see immediate threats to their very lives from those who don’t like their opinion. Law enforcement officers see a necessity to don extra protective gear, and in some cases carry additional firearms, both for their own protection and for the protection of others in the area. Plenty of Gainesville residents see too much danger to risk protesting or counter-protesting at all.
That’s the kind of perception that increases popular support for restrictive gun control policies. And those in government who don’t want an armed citizenry will see their chance to argue for such policies.
The bottom line is this. If you want to make your voice heard, have at it. If you want to exercise your Second Amendment right to protect yourself from physical harm or government overreach, more power to you. But if your rifle is pointed, figuratively, at your fellow citizens instead of the government, you’re only turning public opinion against its proper use. Keep it at home so you still have it if or when it’s really needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.