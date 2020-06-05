We were pleased to see the number of people who turned out for Wednesday night’s prayer vigil for the family of George Floyd, the Houston native killed early last week during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Organizers believe up to 500 people were there, including representatives from local government entities and law enforcement. Of particular note is that the gathering was entirely peaceful, as intended, and throughout its duration, criminal activity around Gainesville as a whole remained quiet, Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips told us this week.
Our local officers were clad in their regular gear with no riot gear visible, because they were anticipating — and welcoming — a calm and responsible gathering of people exercising their First Amendment freedoms of religion and assembly. Numerous speakers representing Gainesville institutions and churches addressed the gathering with a unified message of mourning for our brothers and sisters hurt by racial prejudice, and of hope for reconciliation and a better future together. Such times swell our hearts with pride in our community and the way we care for one another.
Now comes the hard part: Determining concrete ways we can improve our world so that our children don’t have to mourn further injuries inspired by racial prejudice.
One basic step promoted by experts and policy analysts from various perspectives is reforming police accountability mechanisms. The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative Texas think tank, released a report just two years ago advocating local and state-level steps like reviewing the policies governing discretionary police action, instituting more restrictive use-of-force policies where needed and reexamining the militarization of local police forces. The report, titled “The Conservative Case for Policing Reforms,” makes the basic point that advocating for reform and accountability is in harmony with supporting police.
“Conservative policing reform is about improving our policing functions of government,” the report’s author, Randy Petersen, wrote in a commentary piece released alongside the TPPF report. “It is not anti-cop to hold our police accountable, but rather it is consistent with conservative scrutiny on government power. Seeking areas to make the police more effective and efficient while preserving, or in some case returning, our individual rights is consistent with conservative values and traditional respect for the law enforcement function and institution.”
Petersen offered a compelling argument that for police to most effectively protect residents’ rights and preserve the peace, they must have the trust of the community — the folks that provide crime tips and otherwise work alongside law enforcement to promote the best interests of their hometown. Good policies at the state and local levels help build and maintain that trust. Bad policies break it down, harming not just the community but even those many officers who are wholeheartedly striving to uphold the rule of law and the peace of the city.
So let’s do the hard work. Let’s take a look at our own policies, at both local and state levels, to ensure that we aren’t getting in our own way when it comes to keeping the peace and purging racism from our society.
