This week, we announced some changes to our print publication schedule that were surely no surprise to many readers. We’re feeling the economic effects of COVID-19, as we explained earlier this week, on top of the already challenging environment for local news publications.
Here’s why that matters for you.
Our business is your business. Our primary responsibility is to ensure local government leaders — the ones that decide how your tax money is spent — remain transparent and accountable to those who elected them. We do that by asking questions, taking notes, conducting research and reporting what we find out. That takes time and money, of course. So does sharing the happier news that knits us together as a community, like our high school sports wins and our local business successes. Putting all of that together into a format the average Joe can easily access and understand requires further resources like a robust website or a print and delivery pipeline.
It’s no secret that the newspaper industry has been in trouble for several years. Advertising revenue has been declining and while print subscriptions have been falling. Still, Americans continue to crave the information newspapers provide.
Just ask the mayor of Mangum in western Oklahoma, a 6,000-person town with no local newspaper. Mary Jane Scott has had to start broadcasting daily COVID-19 updates and advisories from her Facebook page, the New York Times reported this week.
“Since we have no newspaper, it’s the only way I know to get the word out,” she said during one update.
Here, the Register is providing critical news related to COVID-19 for free on our website because this is a public health crisis. You absolutely need that information if you’re to keep yourself and your family healthy. We’re not the only newspaper to make this decision. All newspapers in our parent company, CNHI, are “breaking” the most important news, which allows free access.
But we want to be up front in saying this pandemic is making the plight of our industry even more difficult. Although the Register is a relatively healthy publication, we, too, must take steps to cut costs without sacrificing the quality of our product. Those steps and your continued support are what will keep us going through this.
And keep going we must. A community Gainesville’s size with no daily newspaper will ultimately stagnate. It’s also a place where elected officials could run amok if they chose to, with no one to hold them accountable. That’s why it’s so critical for residents and businesses here to support the Register, as generations before have supported us for the past 130 years.
We ask readers for patience as we struggle through the uncharted waters of this pandemic and as we work to ensure our survival. We hope readers will keep our staff members in mind as we maintain our roles as “essential” personnel. And finally, we hope those who don’t subscribe will see the value in what we’ve been doing, and will consider subscribing at least for digital content on our website. We’re grateful for the many who have already done so.
As always, we appreciate our readers for their continued loyalty, and for sticking by our side during this difficult period.
