In order to vote in this year’s constitutional amendment election on Nov. 5, you must be registered to vote by Monday, Oct. 7.
That’s two days from now.
Voters must be registered in order to help decide 10 proposed amendments to the Texas State Constitution. If passed, these amendments could affect you directly. One, for example, proposes banning the state from ever implementing an income tax. Others affect public services you rely on, like law enforcement. You can find details about the proposed amendments on the Register’s website
We encourage you to take ownership in the civic life of your community. That starts by casting a vote, but you can’t do that if you aren’t registered.
If you’re not sure whether you’re eligible, here are the rules. You may register to vote if:
• You are a United States citizen;
• You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
• You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day;
• You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
• You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
If you think you might already be registered to vote, here’s how to check. Visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/ MVP/mvp.do online, then enter your birth date and one of the following:
• Your Texas driver’s license number, if you provided it when you registered to vote;
• Your Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration certificate; or
• Your first and last name and your county of residence.
If you aren’t registered and you wish to register to vote, you can get a copy of a voter registration form from the Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office, 112 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville, or download and print the form from www.votetexas.gov. Local libraries also have forms available. Then fill out the form and turn it in to your local voter registrar’s office either in person or by mail.
Cooke County residents should deliver voter registration forms to the Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector, 112 S. Dixon St., Gainesville, TX 76240. Grayson County residents should get theirs to Grayson County Voter Registrar, 115 W. Houston, Sherman, TX 75090.
Just make sure you complete your form and either get it in the mail with a Monday postmark or drop it off in person on Monday at the appropriate office.
If you have any questions about registering to vote and you live in Cooke County, call Cooke County Voter Registration at 940-668-5500, option 8. Grayson County residents may call 903-893-8683.
