If you’re one of the 83 percent of Texans who have medical insurance, there’s one question the Texas Department of Insurance says is critical to minimizing surprise healthcare costs.
“Are you in my insurance plan’s network?”
That’s different from asking whether a provider — a doctor, hospital or other facility — accepts your insurance. Plenty of offices will be happy to accept payments from your insurer, but only ones that are considered “in network” have agreed to limit their charges to the lower rates negotiated by the insurer.
Out-of-network offices can still say they accept your insurance, but they haven’t agreed to your insurance company’s lower negotiated rates. Since your insurer won’t pay them any more than it would an in-network provider, you could be on the hook for the rest of the cost.
“Even if they bill your plan, they still might bill you for the remainder,” Texas Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan said in a recent press release. “The right question to ask is, ‘Are you in my plan’s network?’ You have to be absolutely direct about it.”
Don’t be shy. It’s your health and your family’s we’re looking after.
It’s also important to ask that question every step of the way, not just when you schedule a doctor’s appointment. Doctors often refer you to other offices for tests, procedures or specialist visits. Even if your doctor is in your insurance network, the lab that performs tests, the hospital offering the procedure or the practice of the specialist may be out of network.
If you’re considering treatments that aren’t immediate emergencies, remember to ask that key question. But just in case an emergency does afflict your family at some point, it’s a good idea to find out ahead of time which local medical facilities are in your insurance plan’s network, too.
Urgent care centers, which can treat a variety of urgent but non-life-threatening issues, have a doctor on staff and are usually less expensive than an emergency room, according to the Texas Department of Insurance. Check around to learn what urgent care clinics are established near your home or work and which of them are in your insurance plan’s network.
Urgent life-threatening issues such as chest pain or difficulty breathing, stroke, head injuries, severe bleeding, vision loss or a very young child’s fever need to be treated at an emergency room, which is generally better equipped than an urgent care clinic. Just like with urgent care, it’s a good idea to ask local ERs whether their doctors are in-network for your plan before you find yourself in an emergency situation. Also, an emergency room visit is usually your most expensive option, in part because it must be staffed and equipped to handle the most severe issues; reserve ER visits for things that an urgent care clinic can’t handle.
Finally, you may consider whether you can further limit your medical costs by visiting a local retail clinic, often found inside pharmacies and large retail stores, or using a telehealth service if provided through your insurance. Retail clinics can provide routine immunizations and screenings and telehealth options often come with a lower copay than a regular doctor’s visit.
Asking this question — “are you in my plan’s network?” — isn’t a silver bullet to eliminate crippling healthcare costs, but it’s one tool among many. Don’t forget to use it.
