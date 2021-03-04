It’s time to open Texas 100%, Gov. Greg Abbott declared Tuesday.
But is it really?
Cooke County’s weekly mass vaccination clinics launched in late January and they’re rapidly vaccinating those eligible for vaccines, but it just seems a bit too soon to us.
Those who have received their vaccine in one of the county clinics heap praises on the efficiency of the assembly line approach. The hub administers hundreds of vaccines each week – as many as it can get. Last week, that was up to 1,300 first doses.
Now that teachers have been added to the list of those eligible, the number of people signing up for the county’s waitlist is expected to rise quickly.
White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said there should be enough vaccines for 70-85% of Americans by the end of summer.
Nationwide more than 54 million people have received at least their first dose as of Thursday afternoon, with almost 28 million having received both doses.
In Texas, 6 million doses have been administered, with 2 million fully vaccinated.
So we are doing our part, but it is your job, Governor, to protect Texans.
On Wednesday, one day after Abbott’s announcement, there were 297 deaths associated with COVID-19. All told, Texas has had more than 44,000 deaths and is just 7% vaccinated. In Cooke County, 59 of our residents have passed away after a positive test result.
We count ourselves fortunate that we haven’t lost more people to the disease. But who knows what the case numbers are going to look like after Winter Storm Uri forced people to leave their homes and find other places with power, water and warmth?
We get it. The past year has been difficult, especially for small businesses. We are a business, too, and we’re hurting right along with you.
But it’s already been a year. What is another month? Give us time to get the vaccinations up, rather than the COVID-19 cases. Keep taking precautions like wearing a mask and keeping at least six feet away from someone who doesn’t live in your household.
Each person you help protect from COVID-19 is someone who can keep going to work, perhaps at a small business where processes may grind to a halt without their assistance. It’s someone who can still help their kids with homework. And it’s someone who has a better chance of still being around for the family Fourth of July picnic this summer.
As for our office, we will keep wearing our masks and protecting each other.
Sign up for the county waiting list
Officials continue to encourage people who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to register for the waiting list.
According to state guidelines, signups are open for front-line health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, anyone at least 65 years old, anyone 16 and up who has a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness, workers in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, Head Start and Early Head Start employees (including teachers, staff and bus drivers) and anyone working for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.
To sign up for Cooke County’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, visit the Cooke County website at www.co.cooke.tx.us. Click on "COVID-19 Vaccination Sign-up | CLICK HERE" in the red bar at the top of the county homepage. You need an email address, which will be used to contact you later. Officials advise to check your junk or spam folders regularly.
Those who register successfully receive a five-character confirmation code by email. Then when their turn comes, officials reach out by email and follow up with a phone call to schedule an appointment.
If you’ve already signed up for the waiting list but received your first dose elsewhere, officials ask that you reply to your waiting list confirmation email or call 940-668-5400 so your name can be cleared from the waiting list.
