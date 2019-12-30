At the end of each year, the Register publishes a roundup of the year’s top stories. We have relied in some years on statistics from our website, listing the stories that have received the most attention from readers. But last year, and again in today’s edition, we did something a little different — taking into account the attention stories got online, but also factoring in the impact a news item likely had on Cooke County’s residents.
That means our listing of top stories on today’s front page is not the same as the list of the most read stories on our website this year. The most read stories are heavier on crime and disaster stories, what some would call “sensational” news. Here are the headlines of our most read stories in 2019 so you can compare:
1. Murder suspect posts bail
2. Pro basketball player bails out of Cooke County jail
3. Agency breaks up drug trafficking ring
4. UPDATED: Man wanted in connection with 2 deaths
5. Drug, weapon trafficking bust nets 6
6. CCSO recovers more than $13,000 in drugs, arrests 14
7. Bust yields more than $100,000 in drugs
8. LETTER: Landowners on the hook
9. Breaking: 1 dead after plane crash
10. PHOTO: Chick-fil-dirt alert
Why didn’t we just use this top 10 list? Well, it’s just a list of popular news articles, some of which went viral among people who don’t even live in Cooke County or subscribe to the Register. It doesn’t necessarily reflect how important these particular stories are to the lives of all the folks living here. A popularity ranking also doesn’t take into account long-developing news stories, like the Wildcat Creek Wind Farm project, that take numerous articles to cover.
We think our top stories list on today’s front page reflects the impact those news items had. Some describe residents’ opposition to how officials wanted to allocate taxpayer resources. Others show how major city construction projects progressed and the new facilities’ use after completion.
All of them, though, are focused on one thing: the story of Cooke County this past year. It’s the news that directly affects your life and the lives of your friends and neighbors.
If you'd like to help us remain committed to covering more than just the crime and disaster news that gets the most clicks online, you can subscribe to the Register
Avid readers of our newspaper might have different opinions on what local news items had the biggest impact on our community. We welcome that. If you’d like to let us know what your own top stories list would look like, send us a letter to the editor by email at editor@gainesvilleregister.com. As always, be sure to include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification purposes. If your letter is accepted for publication (and most are), we’ll print only your name and town.
