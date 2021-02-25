The bitter cold may be gone but its effects remain: Households are now dealing with damage from burst water pipes and days without electricity.
If you’re among them or you want to help those who are, here are some things you need to know.
First, you can apply for federal disaster relief through two agencies, the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the U.S. Small Business Administration, even if you aren’t a business owner.
For relief through FEMA, make sure you first file an insurance claim. Then, you may be eligible for funds to cover whatever losses your insurance doesn’t take care of. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, but if you can’t register online, call 800-621-3362 anytime from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time, seven days a week.
Make sure to have the following information in front of you when you call: your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying, if it’s different; your Social Security number, if available; a general list of damage and losses; if you’re insured, the insurance policy number or the agent and company name. It’s also best if you make a record of the damage you’re reporting, with photographs and receipts for repairs when possible.
The SBA is offering low-interest disaster loans for both business and individuals to help cover costs related fixing or replacing damaged real estate or personal property, and for improvements so that you don’t have the same problem happen again. SBA’s Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time and is reachable by email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at 1-800-659-2955. You can also visit the SBA’s disaster loan website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
We published more information about each of these programs earlier this week on our website, and we’ll link to that coverage here.
Second, if you’re needing help with rent or utility bills, don’t overlook a program announced shortly before Winter Storm Uri blanketed the area: The Texas Rent Relief program administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Households must have incomes at or below 80% of the area median income and meet other qualifications. Details are at TexasRentRelief.com or you can call 833-989-7368.
Third, if you can donate blood, consider doing so now. Medical centers’ blood supplies are critically low due to the winter storm hitting systems already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Carter BloodCare, which supplies several North Texas hospitals including North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, is asking all currently eligible and healthy people to donate blood now through the following week. You can call or 800-366-2834 to make your appointment or visit https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/centers to set an appointment at a donation center. You can still donate blood if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Carter BloodCare.
Lastly, watch for more information about how you can get help or contribute help. Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is reactivating and will soon be sharing details about more resources available to affected households and volunteer opportunities for those able to help out. Of course, we’ll report that as soon as we can, so be sure to check our website regularly and sign up for our email newsletters at gainesvilleregister.com/newsletters.
Don’t forget to share this information with anyone you know who may need it. The storm is past, but recovery has just begun. It’ll take all of us to see it through.
