On Friday, the Register published a news story describing how Gainesville Independent School District waited more than two weeks to release the recording of the school board’s July budget discussion and related documents.
We reported the what, when and how in our story on Friday. If you missed it, you can get back copies of the Aug. 16 edition from our offices or visit our website at gainesvilleregister.com to read the report online.
But here’s the why — what makes it all matter.
If you’re a resident of Gainesville, these materials are yours. Full stop.
You, the voter, have the right under the Texas Public Information Act to obtain these materials with no questions asked. (The act literally states government officials can’t ask you why you want a piece of information.) Your elected officials, whether school board members or any others in municipal and state government, have the responsibility to fulfill requests for public information in a timely manner.
The law requires release of such materials “promptly,” or as the law explains, “as soon as possible under the circumstances.” This and similar laws across the nation are designed to protect your “right to know.”
Jim Zachary, regional editor for our parent company CNHI’s newspapers in Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama, put it this way earlier this year:
“From the courthouse, to the statehouse to the White House, it is your right to know what government is up to.
“Every deliberation by city council, county commission, the General Assembly or U.S. Congress is the people’s business.
“Every penny spent by local, state and federal government is your money.
“Every document held in the halls of government belongs to you.”
That’s why we routinely report on area budget discussions, and have for years. As your community newspaper, we believe it’s our responsibility to make sure you have the information you need to be an involved citizen.
What you do with that information is up to you. You can call or email local government officials to express gratitude or disappointment, for example, or even ask them for more information if there’s something in particular you think is important to know.
But whatever you do, remember: You have a right to know, because this is your government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.