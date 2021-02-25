The fallout has begun over the botched handling of electricity during last week's winter storm.
Earlier this week, it was announced that five board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the electric grid and manages the deregulated market for 75% of the state, had resigned. The director of ERCOT's board has since resigned, too.
None of initial five live in Texas, which took the brunt of the weather and outages, resulting in around 40 deaths.
Earlier this week, the Weatherford Democrat, a sister paper to the Gainesville Daily Register, issued a challenge to our state leaders — keep your promises and hold the right people accountable.
On Feb. 20, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in Texas. The announcement meant public assistance for emergency protective measures only for all 254 Texas counties. It also included individual assistance — but only for those who resided in one of the 77 counties named, including Cooke and Montague counties. Grayson County was not included.
The move prompted a response from State Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, and Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, who announced a push Monday morning for expansion of the declaration.
"In listing only 77 counties in [Biden's] declaration, the administration has placed a heavy burden on the backs of millions of rural Texans who are in desperate need of assistance recovering from an unprecedented week of winter weather," Rogers said.
Rogers put out a call to residents in his district, including counties outside the emergency declaration, urging them to document their damage through photographs and keep receipts from repairs.
Monday evening, the Federal Emergency Management Agency that 31 more Texas counties had been approved for individual federal assistance.
On Tuesday, Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, filed Senate Bill 743, requiring ERCOT board members to be Texas residents.
"When millions of Texans lost power last week, all eyes were on ERCOT to get answers and have our lights and heat turned back on," Springer said. "When I learned that five out of the 15 board members did not live in Texas and were not experiencing the freezing conditions like the rest of us, my constituents and fellow Texans demanded that change.
"I filed SB 743 today as one of the first steps for the Texas Legislature to consider as we work towards overhauling ERCOT."
Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, filed two bills Wednesday: HB 2165, relating to the membership of the Public Utility Commission of Texas — which regulates the state's electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities — and HB 1848, relating to state contracts with and investments in companies that boycott certain energy companies.
You can view the full text of each bill here: https://capitol.texas.gov/Home.aspx.
Our representatives have vowed to fight for us, and based on this week's activities, it appears they are keeping their promise to their constituents — and for that, they deserve credit.
—Weatherford Democrat
