On March 8, 2021, Venezuelans were designated as being able to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. Protected means that they are generally not subject to being removed or deported from the U.S. TPS is for foreign nationals who are in the US and cannot realistically return to their home country due to adverse conditions. Alejandro Mayorkas, the USDHS head, stated the following, “This designation is due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Venezuela that prevent nationals from returning safely, including a complex humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger and malnutrition, a growing influence and presence of non-state armed groups, repression, and a crumbling infrastructure. TPS can be extended to a country with conditions that fall into one, or more, of the three statutory bases for designation: ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or extraordinary and temporary conditions.” Venezuela entered a deep recession in 2014 spurred by the drop in oil prices globally. Shortly before that in 2013, Nicolas Maduro came to power, and he has become a dictator. The UN estimates that there have been 9000 extrajudicial killings during his regime and more than 4 million Venezuelans have fled the country, a huge percentage considering that the country has a population of about 28 million.
The two main requirements for TPS are that Venezuelans can only apply if they have been continuously resident in the US since March 8, 2021 and were continuously physically present in the U.S. since March 9, 2021. The deadline for applying is September 5, 2021. Once approved, the TPS is valid until September 9, 2022. It is estimated that there are over 300,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. that could be eligible for TPS. It is a huge benefit.
Venezuelans generally cannot qualify if they have been convicted of a felony or two or more misdemeanors, if they are found inadmissible under certain immigration laws including non-waivable criminal and security-related grounds, or are subject to any of the mandatory bars to asylum, including persecuting another individual or engaging in or inciting terrorist activity.
Foreign nationals having no nationality but who last habitually resided in Venezuela may also qualify. Additionally, Venezuelans with more than one nationality may be able to apply.
Venezuelans can also apply for an Employment Authorization Document. The EAD allows them to work for almost any employer or to start their own business. The EAD allows them to apply for a Social Security number. With the EAD and the Social Security number, they are able to function more fully in the US rather than existing on the margins, such as being able to apply for a Texas driver’s license.
The cost to apply for TPS varies according to a number of factors, but most applicants will pay $545. Most of that expense is for the EAD. Those under 14 and 66 or older pay significantly lower fees.
TPS holders may also apply for Advance Parole, so that they can travel internationally. International travel can cause issues at times, so whether to apply for and use Advance Parole requires careful planning.
TPS is a quasi-legal status. It is a bit of a stopgap measure to deal with a problem that has no immediate solution. Unfortunately, those problems can go on for years, so TPS often becomes a semi-permanent status. TPS is usually extended in increments of 18 months for years. The extension is supposed to be announced at least 60 days ahead of the expiration. Many Venezuelans can apply for TPS regardless of whether they currently have no legal immigration status in the U.S., have a temporary nonimmigrant visa, are applying for asylum, etc. It can be very beneficial to have both TPS and another type of status, as it can be hard to guess which status will ultimately be more favorable in the long run.
Additionally, on March 12, 2021, citizens of Burma (Myanmar) were added to TPS, including those foreign nationals who are stateless but were last living in Burma. The recent military coup and its repercussions is what led to Burma’s addition to TPS. As of March 19, 2021, Syrians in the U.S. are also able to apply for TPS until Sept. 15, 2021, if they are first-time applicants. This includes those foreign nationals who are stateless but were last living in Syria. Syrians have been designated for TPS since March 29, 2012.
The above is a broad summary, and foreign nationals must closely review whether they meet the various dates for application, residence and presence in the U.S., etc. It is best to apply as early in the period as possible, as applications to USCIS are often rejected for minor errors, delays in the mail, etc.
While application for TPS can be fairly simple in many cases, it is usually best to consult an attorney to discuss short and long-term immigration strategy. There are also low-cost service providers such as Catholic Charities. You can schedule an appointment with Catholic Charities at http://ccfwimmigration.com/, which offers remote appointments. You may also call for an appointment 817-289-4399, but it is more efficient to use the online process.
Alice Gruber has been practicing U.S. immigration and naturalization law since 1995. Since 2007, she has practiced in Cooke County for a range of small to medium—sized corporate clients nationwide, quarter horse ranches in Texas and individuals. If you’d like to suggest a specific immigration topic for a future column, email alice@alicegruber.com.
