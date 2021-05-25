We’ve missed you! Have you missed us? Starting June 1, 2021 the Cooke County Library will be offering its summer reading programs and activities in person.
This year’s theme of summer reading programs is “Tails and Tales.” There are three programs for different age groups – child (toddler to 11 years old); teen (12 years old to 17 years old); and adult (18 years old and up). Each age group will have their own instructions. Sign-up will start on June 1 and end June 15. The programs will run from June 1-July 15. As in previous years, sign-up will need to be done in-person at the library. As in previous years, there will be prizes for each group. Dairy Queen and the Friends of the Library will sponsor the prizes.
The library’s in-person classes are also back this summer. The library’s weekly children’s class will be offered on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. The big difference will be that they will be held outside on the library’s north lawn. In order to help maintain social distancing the library has purchased hula hoops. Each hula hoop will be a “pod.” We ask that you bring a blanket or towel to sit on the grass. If bad weather causes the class to be canceled, then the class will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. of the same week.
The library will also be offering the popular “Art in the Stacks” and “S.T.E.M.ed Up” classes. There will be two different age groups for the “Art in the Stacks” classes. The classes for children ages 5–7 years old will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, and Monday, July 12. The classes for children ages 8–12 years old will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 28, and Monday, July 26. Each class only has 10 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Sign up for the classes will start May 17, 2021 until the classes are full. There will be two “S.T.E.Med Up” classes offered. The classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21, and July 19. The class is for children ages 8-12 years old. The class has only 10 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Sign up for the class began May 17 and will last until the class is full.
Jennifer Johnson-Spence is director of the Cooke County Library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
