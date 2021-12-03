Over the years I watched others taking action to save the environment. I did not regularly recycle. I did not pay attention to how much electricity I was using or how many miles I could have saved by better planning of errands and shopping. I did not take my own shopping bags to the grocery store or pay attention to where my fruits and vegetables were grown.
At our house we used lots of paper towels, paper napkins, Styrofoam cups and plates, etc. We drank a lot of canned drinks, and didn’t think anything of driving to Muenster (12 miles round trip) multiple times a day to pick up something or shop.
Lately, I became aware that my energy bills, food costs, and gasoline prices were rising at a fast pace. My income is no longer able to absorb those increases easily. I finally connected rising costs and my concern over our environment with my own behavior. I decided to do what I could to help the environment and my own budget.
I became more careful about turning off lights not being used, buying fewer things wrapped in plastic or Styrofoam, and taking my own bags when shopping. I also decided to recycle paper, plastic, glass, and metal cans. Today I found out that the Gainesville’s Waste Transfer station will take only paper and cardboard, but more needs to be recycled. I learned that it is not certain when, or if, Gainesville would be recycling a full range of recycling.
Patti Hamilton
Forestburg, Texas
