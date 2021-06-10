Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of our local law enforcement. It saddens me that there is so much disrespect and hate unjustly directed to these brave men and women. Every time they leave home to go to their jobs, they are putting themselves in harm’s way, and they’re doing it to protect all of the rest of us. Imagine for a moment the most frightening need you could possibly have to call 911. Now imagine if you called 911 and no one answered. There were no more of these brave officers to depend on. How would you feel then? It’s time for people to stop and think about this.
The American Family Association has designated Sunday, June 13, 2021, as a Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement. I am participating and inviting everyone who reads this to join me and millions of Americans in showing these law enforcement officers our respect and appreciation, as well as offering prayers for their safety.
There are many ways you can show your support to those who protect you and your loved ones. For example, invite the police chief, local sheriff and their law enforcement officers to your church so that the entire congregation can pray for and thank them in person. When you see a law enforcement officer in public, let them know you are thankful for their service to the community. Take the time to give them a word of encouragement.
Janet McKnight, Tioga
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.