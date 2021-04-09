Dear Editor:
I've just finished reading Ms. Einselen's heartfelt but unfulfilling farewell editorial. While her reasons are obviously private, I'm naturally curious as to why she's left her position, especially since she indicated she's remaining in Gainesville. Though young, she's proven through her editorials to be an intelligent, thoughtful, caring and civic-minded woman who was equal to the job. My best wishes to her.
Linda Stansbury
Gainesville
