It remains doubtful that whatever action is taken by the Texas Legislature or the Governor, either by Special Session or a Lt. Governor Special Legislative Committee, will make a change of any significance in addressing our current mass shooting woes.
A healthy respect for life is what is needed. Not just saying the words, but putting into practice what we know to be the responsible thing. Stewardship of all living things.
Our elected politicians continue to disappoint. The motto of our state is “Friendship” – but not just to lobbyists and special interest groups.
We need those who represent us in Austin to sing the words to our state song “Texas, Our Texas” using the lyrics as written, and not the lyrics they seem to prefer, “Money” by Pink Floyd.
HENRY E KOEHLER
GAINESVILLE
Commented
