Inflation, unemployment, and economic uncertainty are on the move, and the Gainesville Independent School District board wants to saddle us with $70 million in debt, which is a tax increase of 25% for Gainesville property owners.
In June the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 5.4% and it was up again 5.4% in July, as compared to June and July of 2020. When you remove the volatile food and energy items inflation was up 4.3% over June and July of 2020.
Tyson Foods, which has a plant in Sherman and is the largest producer of meat in the nation, recently stated that they have raised their prices for restaurant and grocery customers. Tyson increased its average price for pork nearly 40%. It raised chicken prices more than 15% and beef prices nearly 12%. According to Tyson, retail customers will start seeing the price hikes the week of Sept. 5 when the retail price increases take effect.
A review of the presentation made by the Facilities Steering Committee to the GISD board shows that most of the problems at GJHS are deferred maintenance. With GISD sit to get $8 million under the American Rescue Plan, a significant portion could be used to address deferred maintenance across the district.
Stagflation is on the horizon, and GISD seems to think that the citizens of Gainesville, like Congress, can print money.
Regan Lynch
Gainesville
