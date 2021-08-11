Doing their very best
I admit I am neither a U.S. citizen nor a registered voter so what I am about to say may prompt some people to say “Mind your own business” or worse. If so, feel free, but as a permanent resident I feel my views are impartial and objective. I am therefore puzzled by the sentiments expressed in the issue of July 30 “Abbott border order troubles migrant advocates.”
Surely most Texas residents will be glad that their governor is doing something to control the flow of COVID-19 infected arrivals before they disperse to other places in Texas or beyond, and it is to be lamented that the federal government's lack of action has made this action necessary.
The dominant tone of the article is concern about racial profiling, but the reason these vehicles are being pulled over is because of the suspected presence of COVID-19 – regardless of the nationality or race of those on board.
My feeling is that the governor, Border Control and the local police are doing their very best to handle a near impossible situation created by the policy of the federal government.
Michael King
Gainesville
Compromise?
My first thought upon reading the “Time for GOP to compromise” Letter to the Editor July 27 was that it could just as well be written as “Time for Texas Democrats to compromise.”
“. . . (T)ribal theatrics must stop”? Tell that to the derelict House Democrats who are preventing our state legislature from conducting the business of the people.
Compromise is not part of a Texas legislator’s Oath of Office. Regardless of party, they all swear to faithfully execute the duties of their office, and swear they will – to the best of their ability – preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this State. No legislator is required to compromise. They are elected to show up for work, consider legislation, and vote.
+Democrats contend that there was virtually no fraud in Texas during the 2020 election and other Texas elections prior to that. If any, they said in House committee hearings during the regular session, it was miniscule. No need to clean up the Election Code, they say. They are telling everyone to accept the election results.
Well, guess what? The voters of Texas in these supposedly fraud-free elections decided to have a Republican majority in the Texas Senate and the Texas House. The Democrat minority thumbs their noses at Texas voters by refusing to accept the elections results.
I commend the author of Creating more paperwork,” a Letter to the Editor printed July 17. Instead of the usual generalizations, this was an objection to a specific article in Senate Bill 1, recently passed by the Texas Senate in special session. The writer objects to requiring people who transport more than three or more voters to fill out “a stupid form.”
As she rightly states, the bill requires the driver to provide name, address, relationship to voters and why they are assisting the voters. Personally, I don’t see that provision as making it more difficult for elderly veterans to vote, as she contends. If all I’m doing is transporting people to the polls and not doing anything nefarious, I’d be happy to provide my name and address.
I think the Democrats are rebelling because of one thing that S.B. 1 proposes to add to the 973-page election code – Unlawful Altering of Election Procedures – which states, “A public official may not create, alter, modify, waive or suspend any election standard, practice or procedure mandated by law or rule in a manner not expressly authorized by this code.”
It’s what Harris County did in 2020, and it’s what no rogue county in Texas should be able to do.
Pauline Lesch
Valley View
