On Dec. 12, my best friend, Jim Crump, delivered the pinning ceremony address for this year’s graduating nursing students, and I invited myself to attend. For me, it was a special occasion because Jim started teaching in that program the same year I met him, 1972. This year marked the 45th anniversary of the first class to graduate from the program in 1974, so it was indeed a momentous occasion. I expected to be impressed by Jim’s speech, but what I didn’t expect was to be so deeply moved by what the students did and said.
The ceremony itself was planned, organized and presented entirely by the students themselves. Although Jim is now retired, many of the graduates had taken his classes, and he was there by their invitation. His speech reminded them of how hard they had worked, how “special” they were for completing a demanding program, and how rewarding their careers would be. Because of his reputation as a challenging teacher, he spoke with authority. I once heard a former student of his tell him, “We cussed you every day we were in your class and thank you every day we come to work.” Last night the graduate who introduced him began by saying she had hated his class at first and wasn’t too fond of him either, but she had come to appreciate the rigor of her training and his dedication to his profession. Knowing he was chosen for the honor of speaking, not because he made life easier for them but because he made it hard, reminded me that it’s the challenges in life that make us strong, and a career like nursing requires strength.
After Jim’s address, the pinning ceremony began. Each student had chosen friends and/or family members to “pin” them. As they and their support team came on stage, a fellow student narrated their statements of appreciation for those who had encouraged and supported them. They thanked spouses, parents, children, co-workers, friends — all of those networks we rely on to get us through the tough times and celebrate the good times. As they told their own stories, the audience was reminded of how connected we all are to each other and how much we depend on those connections. Perhaps we should all take a little more time to say “thank you.”
As I watched and listened, I reflected on just what 45 years of nursing classes and pinning ceremonies really means — each of their individual stories multiplied by 45. From one small program and a few dedicated professionals, hundreds of graduates have touched and even saved thousands of lives. The pinning ceremony commemorates just one link in that chain of caring, and I am grateful I got to share one brief moment of it.
Pat Ledbetter, Gainesville
