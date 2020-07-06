I remember days when I was sick or my grandmother wanted to show me love. She made homemade stew, and a warm chocolate pie with 6-inch meringue. That memory is part of the past that makes me feel good and reminds me of moments with her. We learn from our elders because they have wisdom of the past. I will turn 60 years of age this year. I still say yes sir and yes ma’am with respect. They became my teachers sharing their past experiences to help me see all the many sides of a story. They showed me how if I stay in the same predicament, with the same opinion, I will not grow or move forward.
When your final days are here memories are all that matter. As a Home Hospice of Cooke County nurse I’ve had the honor to be with families while on the journey to death. The one thing I know for sure, when leaving this world each human goes through the process of remembering the past. Assisting the dying as they muddle through the past, cleaning up regrets and ill-spoken words, you see them find the peace. The enlightenment learned through their end-of-life journey and sharing it with family and friends helps close the legacy the way the person wants to be remembered. With the past repaired, family and friends will have positive memories.
Today I watched the news showing all the destruction, violence, fear and anger. The act of removing monuments will not erase history or repair it but each one has a history lesson to teach us for the future. A memorial is a tribute to something significant in our country’s independence we cherish today. Your freedom to choose not to remember the past is yours but it will not erase history. Similar to our end-of-life journey, we can reconcile ourselves to the past while still moving forward. Our past is our education, just like homemade stew and warm chocolate pie.
Tamera Whitlow, Home Hospice of Cooke County
