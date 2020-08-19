One adage in politics has consistently been true is that everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not their own facts. Per my opinion, Mrs. Kuehn’s assertions are fiction not fact (“You’ve got mail! Really? Maybe?” published Aug. 13). Since 2007, the post office has lost $78 billion, per a Government Accountability Office report just recently issued. Mrs. Kuehn accuses the government of taking funds intended for the post office pension fund and using these funds for other uses. The actual fact is that the government has bailed out the post office on a yearly basis, sending billions to help finance the agency. Accounting standards mandate that postal pensions must be prefunded, but the post office has failed to do so. If this problem is not corrected, the post office pension system will be bankrupt. The post office must scale back the promised pensions if the program is to achieve solvency. If the post office cannot operate efficiently, perhaps FedEx or UPS may be able to do the job better.
Mrs. Kuehn seems to support mail-in ballots even though the post office probably is not capable of securely accomplishing the process. She falsely accuses conservatives of improperly supporting absentee balloting but being against mailing ballots to all on the voting rolls. Absentee ballots are secure but gathering ballots from all on voting lists is rife with the possibility of fraud. Conservatives have long tried to purge voter lists of improper names but always run into liberal judges prohibiting them from doing so. If ballots are sent to all on voter lists, we open the possibility of dead people, those who moved from Texas and pets, etc., voting in Texas elections.
In Texas with extended early voter times, everyone will have the chance to safely vote in the November general election. If we can go to the grocery store, we can safely vote in our elections either absentee or in person.
Richard Haverkamp, Lindsay
