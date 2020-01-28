While some may rather pick on than praise the Dean of our city’s critics, and he himself has taken a shot at the Register, we should be grateful for both. We need our monitors as well as the media to give them a forum. Too many bigger cities have lost their newspapers, a support leg of the Fourth Estate without which democracy is swimming upstream if at all. We have two and although we may find all the advertising pages annoying, let’s give thanks to the sponsors who support the local press.
Whatever the perceived faults of the city’s fathers, taxing units, etc., we have — gold stars to:
—Our super superintendent Dr. Des Stewart who has the vision to see the importance of the role of the whole community and of families in educating our children
—Our college with its prodigy president who has taken a good thing and made it even better (some credit to the late Bill Ledbetter leading the regents at the time of his hiring)
—Along the lines of late leaders, Larry Claxton, in his understated style, lent humanity and intellect to boards such as GISD, Noah’s Ark
—Which brings us to Shelly Gomulak who saw shelter workers in deplorable conditions and brought, with the help of Ben Hatcher, Noah’s Ark into being
—Twice a week I am grateful to the men who work at all hours to haul away the refuse, our part of the evidence of a spoiled rotten culture, with our addiction to consumerism
—Conflicts notwithstanding, we still have a hospital; other communities have not done so well.
What would I change? We have gifted members of our minority comunities, but churches are still segregated for the most part, and that seems to be symptomatic of something we are overlooking, with the loss being that of the white bread population I inhabit, being a mongrel mix of five European countries.
Current news says Texas is getting a thousand people a day and now has 9% of the USA’s population. With that can be expected stats like highest rate of child sex trafficking and children in foster care.
If you care about children (or recall having been one), let our legislators in Austin know that this is not acceptable. You can get the information you need at legis.state.tx.us and 512-463-0063.
PS Thanks, Mayor Jim, for continuing — like the hero of Cimarron — to respond to why? — “Somebody’s gotta do it.”
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.