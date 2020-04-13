Nate Huerta is a third grade student at Chalmers Elementary. He is using his time off to work on old-fashioned letter writing and bringing hope to people who may not be able to have visitors. Nate wrote several letters to North Texas Medical Center patients (who he didn’t know) but wanted them to know he was praying for their health and recovery. On Friday, April 10, Nate was delivered his own letter that the hospital staff had taken time to write him to say thank you. He was also given his own mask. Love seeing a community come together.
Alexis Hollowell, Gainesville
