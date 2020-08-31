Here is one possible solution to the dilemma of the courthouse corner statue. The statue would move to our museum. Atop the tons of marble would be a large wire sculptured (steel or copper) globe of the world. There are local artists who could create this.
All around the spire and the base would be tributes to firemen, policemen, people in all areas of the medical field including pharmacists and lab workers. There would be recognition of all who care for children and the elderly, educators, childcare workers, those in geriatrics. There would be acknowledgement of all those who feed us from farmers to truckers to those who stock shelves in our markets and come face to face with hundreds of us every day at checkout counters.
Bankers, insurance representatives. Government workers; the post office and journalists should presently have their own monuments. Electrical workers, plumbers, air-condition repairmen, those who service our cars and those who deal with accidents on the highway. Linemen who work through storms to keep power supplied. People keeping churches, food banks and resale centers open.
In the time of COVID-19, we would be an ungrateful nation if we do not appreciate and publicly honor our essential workers. If you agree, write to your newspapers and to your city leaders.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.