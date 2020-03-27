We jointly want to reach out with an update on our communities’ preparedness related to the potential spread of COVID-19. First and foremost we encourage calm; our teams have taken every available precaution to ensure we can respond with appropriate measures to this very fluid and dynamic event.
We are very appreciative and applaud the efforts of our first responders, medical professionals and all of the employees who have assisted with these efforts. All have and will continue to help with preparedness and any necessary response. Thank you also to all our area teachers and schools for adapting to make sure our kids are safe, learning and fed.
We continue to follow the directives of Governor Abbott and strongly encourage everyone to do all that they can do to stop the spread of this virus. We all want to get back to our normal lives as soon as possible and everyone can help in this measure. If you have been asked to stay home or are working from home, please abide and in fact stay home. This is not the time for a “snow day” mentality; together we can all have intelligent impact reducing the spread of COVID-19.
As with any disaster we are prepared for the worst, and work for the best. While one death from this virus is one too many, we remain encouraged by global and national numbers well below CDC worst-case scenarios. As testing ramps up, we are obviously seeing more cases and we expect this trend to continue. Please continue to give our current protective measures time to work.
Reach out to your neighbors, the elderly and anyone alone. A phone call, just checking on someone, can do wonders for the soul. Please don’t be the town crier of rumor or misinformation on social media. If your post starts with “I heard” or “I don’t want to scare anyone, but” just stop and find something else productive to fill your time.
We will all get through this together, we are a strong and resilient nation and there are no stronger or more resilient people than those in our community. We all have a part in stopping the spread; continue to do your part. Please continue to pray every day for our community, our nation and our world.
Jim Goldsworthy, mayor of Gainesville
Jason Brinkley, Cooke County Judge
