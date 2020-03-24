After a rainy day of doing nothing, I sat down to read the Register, which I have enjoyed since forever. I read it from cover to cover, from the obits to the ads. I especially enjoyed Shelly Kuehn’s epistle about the pandemic (“Ennui, sloth in time of pandemic,” March 19). We are so lucky to have someone with her talent and way with words to grace our paper at this time. Another way of giving us a more interesting paper. Thanks Shelly.
Palma Hildebrand, Gainesville
