I feel I must express some encouragement to all the graduating classes of 2020. I don’t live in Gainesville, but I work in Gainesville. When I graduated it was the happiest year in my life, but of course I loved school. I can only imagine how heartbroken you kids really are. There is so much you have missed of your senior year, from senior skip day to the prom and best of all your day, the one and only day that belongs to only you. Oh you’ll have memories, High School Annual, but not your day. As a mother that had a daughter that also missed her senior year — well believe it or not I know what you’re feeling, but as my mother always said, “when things get tough you reach down grab ahold of your boot straps and pull them up a little more.” So I know that you kids are well raised, smart, go-getters, happy, and that you already have your future planned and ahead of you and that there is nothing, not even this little pandemic, that will stop your momentum of either continuing your education or making a living. I know that nothing will stop you from accomplishing your goal in life. So, kids get out there and enjoy your summer, and come fall your new life will be in front of you. So get out and have fun. Make us proud.
Carla Tucker, Whitesboro
