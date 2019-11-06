Alzheimer’s is a public health crisis that effects everyone and is a progressive and fatal disease that is devastating to not just the individual living with the disease but their caregivers as well. My grandmother was diagnosed with late onset and died in December of last year in a nursing home. Today, there are 390,000 Texans living with Alzheimer’s-and every 65 seconds a new person develops this disease in America.
I’d like to thank Representative Mac Thornberry for cosponsoring and helping pass the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (S. 2080/H.R. 647) in the House.
The Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training would increase the availability and quality of care by establishing palliative care and hospice workforce training programs, creating a national education and awareness campaign about the benefits of palliative care and available services and supports and enhancing research on improving the delivery of palliative care.
One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. With these bills and your support, Representative Thornberry, we can provide better support to those affected. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
Danna Jackson, Borger; LBSW, IPR, Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, ambassador and state advocate
