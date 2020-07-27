The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes remorse as a gnawing distress arising from a sense of guilt or past wrongs. (Basically saying that a person feels bad for their mistakes.) It describes regret as being the sorrow caused by something beyond one’s power to remedy. (Basically the whole should have, could have, would have torture of what if?) The what-ifs are the absolute worst.
My name is Jonathan Anderson, No. 28939078, currently an inmate at the Fannin County Federal Holding Facility in Bonham where I am awaiting sentencing for conspiratorial drug crimes in and around the Cooke County and North Texas area.
I’m writing today in order to apologize personally to the people of the community. I want the citizens to know that I not only have a strong heartfelt remorse for my actions, but that my conscience weighs heavy with regret for what I have done.
I make no excuses for my actions. There are no excuses. I can see now that the rationalizations and justifications that guided me in my addiction and daily life was a facade. I allowed myself to believe that I was helping friends, but in retrospect, I see that I was only helping them further destroy themselves and the people around them who truly care about their success. For that, I can’t tell you how sorry I am. I will never return to that way of living.
I hope that by my writing today, someone may read this and if they are struggling with addiction, I urge them to reach out to someone who will help them. There is hope for you and it’s never too late until it is. Don’t wait until you know the haunting torture of regret. Don’t wait until the what-ifs become beyond your power to remedy. Find help today. God bless you all.
Jonathan E. Anderson, Bonham
