Years ago in Denver I led a support group, “Fear of Failure, Fear of Success: Opposite sides of the same coin.” It might have been inspired after Gary Hart’s reversal of fortune; it’s a phenomenon often seen in politicians.
We see it often in Donald Trump; examples are too numerous to list here. The current one is his tweet “#FireFauci.” To actually do this would just about guarantee the sabotage of his reelection.
In looking at Trump’s past firings, most involved people whose ratings had begun to exceed his own for competence, trust and respect.
The causes of fear of success are more complex than we want to get into here, but we know that he had a bullying father who taught him all the tricks of tax evasion, bailed him out of failures and whose idea of support or validation was “There’s nothin’ worse than being a loser” until the young Donald became “loser”-phobic and fixated. He has said “I want control and I’ll use fear to get it,” which inspired the title of Bob Woodward’s book, “Fear.”
Many macho men put their mothers on pedestals for the sacrifices and nurturing given them in their formative years. Often Mom was the sole means of support. We never hear Trump mention his mother; the only women who get his respect are those who coddle and defend him now.
As for the schoolyard bully juvenile name-calling, the pathological lying, the persistent projection of every fault and weakness never admitted to and predictable blaming of others for every failure, those can be attributed to the “radiating insecurity” pointed out by a Brit ambassador. Trump’s reaction to that observation was immediate and painfully irrational — much “too close to home.”
Trump came to the job, unlike his predecessors, with no governing or military leadership experience, and got it by making promises to people based only on what each individual group wanted to hear. No one seemed to be interested in looking at the big picture of inconsistencies, contradictions, lies, exaggeration, and the impossibility of achieving half of all of it.
He has now rewarded those in power in order to assure that so long as he has his job, they have theirs, and to them, that is all that matters. They are terrified by the possibility of a loss and are prepared to take whatever steps to assure a win, legitimate or not. While a sitting president cannot be convicted for a crime, a former one can be. Stay tuned.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
