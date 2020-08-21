Being the Prince of Projection, we get an inside look at Donald Trump’s fears and feelings as he speaks.
“Liar!” — he has set a record for those. “Stupid” — probably an echo of what he heard with the many failures his dad bailed him out of. “Nasty” — likely from ex-wives and other women with whom he’s interacted.
After his colossal failure with COVID-19, his current attempt to hobble the post office is stupid on so many levels that it defines how rattled he is at the prospect of being a — and here is his favorite epithet — loser in November.
It’s almost as though he is running into it although he’ll have a dozen excuses, rationales, reasons. He is probably planning to have his base mount a movement to save him, to incite a civil war perhaps, led by QAnon.
Most people who build their realities based on the fiction of conspiracy theories are not battle-ready for dealing with pain and possible loss of freedom.
With the growth of groups like VADT — Voters Against Donald Trump, originating in the GOP, as is The Lincoln Project, there are three more organized groups of Republicans who reject Trump’s corruption and lack of civility. Most will not repeat the error of 2016 and stay away from voting. If not Biden advocates, they’ll bite a bullet and vote for him to assure that the country will not be dragged closer to becoming a plutocratic autocracy, with rule by and for the rich only.
Carmen Karston, Gainesville
