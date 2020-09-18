I have lived in Gainesville since 1982 and proudly call it my home. However, the arrest of three young activists for stepping in the street is unfortunate. They had no criminal motivation and were unaware their permit disallowed this, as were the law officers escorting them. The imposition of a Class B misdemeanor and excessive bond betrays an animus toward their point of view rather than the offense itself. There is no legitimate legal precedent for it, and all of us – everyone of us from the far left to the far right – should be concerned about this kind of overreach by law enforcement and the judicial system. If prosecuted, history will regard this as a dark day and a blemish on the integrity of our local government.
Ronald Underwood, Gainesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.